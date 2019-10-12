BOAZ, Ala. — Authorities in Boaz, Alabama have located a missing 11-year-old boy who was reported missing on December 10. They also have a suspect in custody.

WHNT-TV reported that Zane Bradley Priest was last seen on Monday morning. He was found safe on Monday afternoon.

The suspect, Douglas Brooks Hamilton, was wanted on charges of producing child pornography. He has been taken into custody. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Hamilton and Priest were located at a hotel in Collinsville.

Boaz Police Department, AL