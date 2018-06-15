Former Major League pitcher Kevin Brown held two suspects at gunpoint after he saw them stealing mail from his mailbox in Macon on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the north Macon neighborhood just after 2:30 p.m. after a complaint was put in by Brown, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office press release..

Jeremy Carlton Brown, Jr., 30, and his 15-year-old brother both from Miami, Florida were arrested at the scene.

During the investigation, it was found that Brown and his brother committed several thefts. Investigators found $3,000 in cash and $16,000 in checks belonging to other victims.

Brown and his younger brother are charged with three counts of theft by taking and forgery in the 3rd degree. Brown is also charged with contribute to delinquency of a minor.

Brown was taken into custody and his brother was turned over to the Division of Family and Children Services.

This is an ongoing investigation.

