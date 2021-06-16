National Guard on standby if Minneapolis protests don't stay peaceful

According to a statement from the governor's office, the National Guard has been given a "warning order" to prepare should their assistance be needed.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: Above video is from Tuesday, June 15 in Uptown.

Around 100 Minneapolis National Guard troops will be on standby tonight for potential support to any civil unrest in Minneapolis.

According to the National Guard, the request was made by city officials following persistent protests occurring in Uptown following the shooting death of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. by members of a U.S. Marshals task force.

The @MNNationalGuard has activated approximately 100 Soldiers from the 257th Military Police Company at the request of the city of Minneapolis for potential support to civil unrest within the city. — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) June 16, 2021

Minneapolis Police say three arrests were made Tuesday night and 27 citations were issued as officers attempted to clear out the area where protesters have continued to block traffic.

"As you are aware, our respective offices and law enforcement agencies have been monitoring and are in close communication about the ongoing peaceful protests and potential civil unrest around the recent officer involved shooting of Winston Smith in Minneapolis," wrote Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a letter to Gov. Tim Walz. "Thank you for your preparation of a limited number of National Guard soldiers. It is my request that the State make Minnesota National Guard assets available to assist in ensuring calm and order throughout the city, without immediately being deployed. The City of Minneapolis understands that preparedness is essential. Should these soldiers be needed, Chief (Medaria) Arradondo has requested that they be assigned to teams with law enforcement officers and focus on property protection details and static traffic posts."