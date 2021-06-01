National Guard troops deployed to DC to quell riots after initial request for help was denied

National Guard troops have been deployed in D.C. as Trump supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol building. One woman died after a shooting in the building.

WASHINGTON — National Guard troops were deployed to D.C. from the District, Virginia and Maryland Wednesday as Trump supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol building.

The House and Senate were evacuated as rioters stormed the Capitol, and a woman was shot and killed during an attempt to access the House Chambers.

Both Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the guard deployment. President Trump also said that troops would be deployed to the District.

"My team and I are working closely with Mayor Bowser, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C.," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted. "Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers."

"I never thought I’d see a day like this in America. I am not going to stand for this, and neither should any American," said Maryland's Gov. Hogan said in a Tweet after saying he was sending help to the district.

Both Northam and Hogan also have sent state police troopers to DC to help law enforcement with the violence.

WJZ, CBS affiliate in Baltimore, said the FBI field office in Baltimore are heading to the US Capitol to help with the violence being seen.

Guard troops from D.C.'s border states started to move in D.C. after the Department of Defense initially denied additional DC National Guard troops to be deployed to the Capitol, according to the DC Council in a statement to WUSA9.

Multiple police departments and agencies in the region responded to help riots in DC, including Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, Prince William County Police, Fairfax County Police, New Jersey State Police, Arlington County Police, multiple National Guard units, US Park Police, Prince George’s County Police.

In all, four people are dead, 52 are arrested and 14 DC Police officers have been injured amid pro-Trump riots and demonstrations near and at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, according to initial information released by MPD. Those numbers are expected to rise.

Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol grounds at around 2 p.m., breaking into the US Capitol Building around 2:45 p.m., making it as far as the House Chambers where just minutes before the U.S. Congress was beginning to certify the electoral college results.

DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said that as the rioters tried to gain access to the House Chamber after breaking into the U.S. Capitol building, a plain-clothed US Capitol Police officer fired one shot, striking the woman who later died at a hospital in the area.

The other three deaths -- one woman and two men -- are medical emergencies that are not firearm-related, said DC Police. No other information was released by DC police on these deaths.

"Any loss of life in the District is tragic," said DC Police Chief Contee in a news conference Wednesday.

Contee also praised his officers' response to the situation at the Capitol Building.