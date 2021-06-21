x
12-year-old boy injured in Branson mountain coaster accident

Rescuers worked on the scene for an hour and forty minutes on a very difficult technical rescue. The boy was flown to Springfield with very serious injuries.

BRANSON, Mo. — A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized after an accident at a roller coaster attraction in Branson. 

Branson officials say the accident happened about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday (June 20) at The Branson Coaster, described as North America’s Original Double Alpine Coaster.

According to Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152, when emergency crews responded, they found a boy heavily entrapped at the Mountain Coaster in Branson.  

Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 said, "Rescuers worked on the scene for an hour and forty minutes on a very difficult technical rescue. The patient was freed and flown by Mercy LifeLine to Springfield with very serious injuries."

Further details about his injuries have not yet been released. 

The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the cause of the accident.

