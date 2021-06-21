12-year-old boy injured in Branson mountain coaster accident

Rescuers worked on the scene for an hour and forty minutes on a very difficult technical rescue. The boy was flown to Springfield with very serious injuries.

BRANSON, Mo. — A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized after an accident at a roller coaster attraction in Branson.

Branson officials say the accident happened about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday (June 20) at The Branson Coaster, described as North America’s Original Double Alpine Coaster.

According to Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152, when emergency crews responded, they found a boy heavily entrapped at the Mountain Coaster in Branson.

Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 said, "Rescuers worked on the scene for an hour and forty minutes on a very difficult technical rescue. The patient was freed and flown by Mercy LifeLine to Springfield with very serious injuries."

Further details about his injuries have not yet been released.