SAN ANTONIO — Part of an 18-wheeler has fallen off a bridge on the northeast side Wednesday afternoon leading to traffic and lane closures, according to San Antonio Police.

SAPD says the major accident is on the westbound lanes of E. Loop 1604 N. leading all traffic to be diverted to Green Mountain Road.

Officials say there is no estimated time when the lanes will reopen and police are advising drivers to find an alternate route.