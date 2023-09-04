Officers said 18-year-old Chandler Wayne Bullins was found lying in the parking lot after being shot in the chest.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Out of respect for the victim and family WFMY News 2 will not share any photos or comments from family members at this at this time.

A teen is dead after being accidentally shot in a Food Lion parking lot Sunday, police say.

Officers said they responded to the Food Lion on Burton Street in Mayodan Sunday around 6:19 p.m. when they found an 18-year-old shot to death in the parking lot.

Officers said Chandler Wayne Bullins was lying in the parking lot, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Bullins was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Mayodan Police Department is working with Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey, who will be reviewing the case once it is completed, according to investigators.

This investigation is ongoing.

Please keep the Bullins family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Anyone with additional information about the incident should contact Detective Lieutenant David Stanley at 336-548-6038.

