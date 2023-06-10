1800’s fishing boat isn’t the only thing archaeologists found under a St. Augustine road

During a construction project in downtown St. Augustine, various artifacts found in connection to a wharf that is no longer existing.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A fishing boat from the 1800s was found last week when the Florida Department Of Transportation was doing construction work in the area. It is right under the stoplight where King Street meets with Avenida Mendez, by the miniature golf course and the Bridge of Lions, according to the FDOT.

Archaeologists also found a shoe, glass bottles and coins in the area around the boat. But according to DOT, those items are not believed to be connected to the boat itself.

The boat will be lifted out of the mud. Hampton Ray with DOT says this is not expected to delay work on the construction project because the DOT had scheduled an extra time for the Project ad just in case archaeological artifacts were discovered. He said the archaeological portion of this project is expected to last another week.