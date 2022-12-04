23-year-old hit by 3 cars, left dead on I-95 after pulling woman from roadway

The driver of the third car was the only one to pull over and call 911, according to Maryland State Police.

COLUMBIA, Md. — A 23-year-old from Columbia, Maryland was attempting to pull a woman out of the roadway on I-95 Sunday morning when a car ran him over, followed by another car and ultimately, a third.

Maryland State Police troopers headed to the scene in the area of southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector around 10 a.m. Sunday.

According to their initial investigation, 23-year-old Ceasar Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder of the road and having a discussion next to their car when the woman tried to walk onto I-95 for unknown reasons. When Burke tried to pull her back from the road, he was hit by a black or grey Nissan Altima, which kept driving, police said.

While Burke lay in the road, an unknown tractor-trailer also hit the young man and continued driving on down the interstate, according to police. The third car, a Honda CRV, pulled over on the shoulder and called 911 after hitting Burke a final time. He was pronounced dead on the scene.