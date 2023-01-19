One woman died and two people were injured after the sign fell on a car in the restaurant parking lot.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A beloved grandmother from Kentucky is dead after a freak accident in Elizabethtown on Thursday afternoon.

72-year-old Lillian Mae Curtis, her husband Lloyd Eugene Curtis Sr. and their daughter Mary Graham were headed back from picking up Lloyd at UofL Hospital. He recently had heart surgery and was on hospice, given three months to live.

Then, out of nowhere, tragedy struck.

Officials said a massive Denny's sign fell on their car, crushing it, in the restaurant's parking lot. Upon arrival, Hardin EMS, Elizabethtown Fire Department and Elizabethtown Police Department found them inside the car and they had to be extracted by the fire department.

Lillian was rushed to UofL Hospital where she later died of her injuries. Her granddaughter, Amy Nichols, said the neurosurgeon said she had "catastrophic head injury" and was "inoperable." She was in the back seat at the time of the accident.

Nichols said that Graham has five broken ribs and a concussion. Her and Lloyd are currently being treated at UofL Hospital.

Nichols added that the officer on scene said it's an old sign and that it was missing a bolt and rusted. The National Weather Service (NWS) said winds in Elizabethtown were gusting up to 40 miles per hour, possibly higher, at the time of the accident.

Lillian's granddaughters said they want everyone to know she loved the Lord and her family. She was married to Lloyd for more than 50 years and the couple had more than a dozen great-grandchildren.

"Denny's is aware of the incident that took place at our Elizabethtown location on Thursday. Safety is our top priority, and we are working with the authorities to better understand what led to this situation. Our thoughts are with all of those involved."

If you'd like to support the family through this difficult time, Graham started a GoFundMe.

