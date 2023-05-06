3-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself, according to Tennessee police

Collierville Police said the child accidentally shot himself after finding a gun in a vehicle Saturday, and they said Monday he died from his injuries.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn — The Collierville Police Department said a 3-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself Saturday.

CPD said officers responded to the shooting just after 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, outside the Harbor Freight store in the 700 block of W. Poplar Ave.

Investigators said a 3-year-old found a gun in a vehicle and apparently accidentally shot himself. They said other family members were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The child was transported to Le Bonheur Hospital in critical condition, where CPD said Monday he died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and CPD has stated that they will not provide additional information at this time.