The lizard escaped its cage while a resident was moving out of his apartment.

ATTICA, N.Y. — A 4 1/2 long Nile Monitor Lizard is missing from its owner in the Village of Attica.

On July 29, Attica Police say a resident was moving out of his apartment and while doing so, the lizard escaped its cage. All attempts failed to recapture the lizard.

The police department later received unconfirmed reports over the next few days that the lizard made its way into Tonawanda Creek. On August 9, 2021, the police department was notified that the lizard was found in someone's backyard on Exchange Street. When police got there, they could not find it.

The department is in contact with the New York State DEC and they are working to find the lizard.

If you see the animal, contact police immediately. You are asked to not approach it, because it could bite you. They say the animal secretes a venom, but it is not fatal to humans, though it could cause an infection from the bite.