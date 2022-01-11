7-year-old boy hit by minivan while trick-or-treating in Indiana

The 7-year-old trick-or-treater was taken to Riley Hospital for Children and is in critical condition.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police say a child was hit by a car while trick-or-treating Monday night in Crawfordsville. The child, police say, is in critical condition.

It happened on the night of Halloween just before 7 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a driver in a Chevy Equinox stopped in a travel lane in the 2000 block of Traction Road.

An adult passenger had the door open and had unloaded two children to go trick-or-treating, one of whom was the 7-year-old boy who was hit.

Meanwhile, a driver in a minivan was headed in the opposite direction on Traction Road.

The driver told police she suddenly came across a vehicle parked in the roadway. She said she saw people in the road and tried to stop, but wasn't able to in time.

Police said the minivan hit the Equinox's open door, then ran over the adult passenger's foot and hit the 7-year-old trick-or-treater.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Lt. Templeman of the Crawfordsville Police Department at 765-362-3762 ext. 228.