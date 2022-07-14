8-year-old fatally shot by his younger brother in Arkansas

Jefferson county deputies are investigating a shooting death of an 8-year-old boy by his 5-year-old brother.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An 8-year-old boy is dead after being shot by his younger brother, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred Thursday around 2:00 p.m. on Shannon Valley Road just west of Pine Bluff.

Once deputies were on the scene they found the 8-year-old "unresponsive" inside the home. The child was pronounced dead once the coroner arrived on the scene.

The body of the boy was taken to the state crime lab where an autopsy will be performed.

"You know, just a loss for words right now. Just because the nature of the incident and the ages of those involved," said Jefferson County sheriff, Lafayette Woods.

The child was reportedly shot by his 5-year-old brother.

Investigators say the shooting was accidental.

Police told us there were 4 other siblings there at the time and that the Department of Human Services was called to assess the welfare of the children.

"It appears that based on arrival at least the mother was actually present. It was reported that she may have been sleeping at the time, heard the gunshot, went in, and actually found the 8-year-old on the floor," said Sheriff Woods.

The sheriff wanted to remind people to keep their guns secure and out of reach of children.

Police are still in the early stages of their investigation, but there's one question that they have been actively working to answer. Was the gun in a secure area before the shooting?

The sheriff said the answer to this question could decide whether criminal charges will be filed.