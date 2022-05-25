Run. Hide. Fight. First few minutes during active shooter situation are the most crucial, experts say

"For the most part, a lot of these suspects that plan these events, they're basically expecting people to just to sit there and become a target," Pat Straker said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Experts say the first few minutes in an active shooter situation are the most crucial.

While many school districts and workplaces have active shooter training in place, there are tools to better prepare you and your child.

"For the most part, a lot of these suspects that plan these events, they're basically expecting people to just to sit there and become a target," retired Houston police officer and expert Pat Straker said.

Straker worked for more than 35 years with HPD and is now an active shooter instructor with an agency called ALERRT.

"ALERRT is an acronym which means advance law enforcement rapid response training. We go all around the country, outside the U.S., present active shooter training,” he said.

Straker said in an active shooter situation, time is on no one’s side.

"Statistically, most active shooter events are over in about 4 to 6 mins," he said.

ALERRT's civilian training is focused on a three-phase approach: Run. Hide. Fight.

"If you can avoid the situation, great," Straker said. "Run away from it, if you can hide from it, you are not able to get away from these possible attackers then maybe you’re in a situation, a room or classroom somewhere you can barricade the door."

He said most attackers don’t expect victims to fight back.

"Be prepared to fight and defend yourself," he said. "It's going to take the lead of that teacher, that faculty member in that school, that office worker to step up."

It's a conversation he said that may be hard to have with a child though.

"It's a tough thing. You have to explain to your children, it's possible in this day and age that an evil event can occur."

You can find more about the ALERRT program here.