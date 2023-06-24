Firefighters said it appeared that the fire was caused by a suspect trying to steal gas from one of the vehicles.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Firefighters are trying to locate the person who may have been involved in a vehicle fire in Airway Heights.

Firefighters said it appears that the fire was caused by a suspect trying to steal gas from one of the vehicles. After the fire began, firefighters said the suspect rolled out from the vehicle.

The suspect then fled the scene, and firefighters said he likely sustained severe burns. Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Newman at bnewman@cawh.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

