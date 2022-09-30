From WNBA to WNB: Allisha Gray opening new restaurant in Georgia

The Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star has gone from playing for the Dallas Wings to selling them.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star Allisha Gray is starting a new business in Milledgeville.

Last week, the star posted on her Twitter and Instagram that she will open a new WNB Factory in Milledgeville.

"So we did something big today! We became Franchisee Owners of WNB Factory. We are so excited for this journey and can't wait! Coming soon!!! Thank you for believing in us!!! Location: Milledgeville, GA." She said on Twitter.

Gray is well known in Central Georgia; the Sandersville native went to Washington County High School, where she led the Lady Golden Hawks to victory in 2011, before college at South Carolina. She won a national championship at South Carolina in 2017 and then was drafted by the Dallas Wings. She's remained on the team since then and, most recently, went to the Olympics.

Last year, Gray represented the US in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were held a year in delay due to the pandemic, where she brought home a gold medal.

She has returned to her hometown for several events and has done many things to help her community. This restaurant is another way she is giving back to the people of central Georgia.

WNB restaurants are known for their burgers, wings, and a wide variety of options.

Right now, the only WNB locations close to Milledgeville are the ones in Macon, so expanding the chain will allow for easier access for Milledgeville natives.

WNB told 13WMAZ they are honored to work with Gray on getting things started:

"PK Restaurant Group/ WNB Factory is excited to announce our newest franchise member, Ms. Allisha Gray. Allisha represented the USA in Tokyo in 2020, winning Gold in the 3x3 team play and is a professional basketball player for the Dallas Wings. Allisha is planning her first WNB location in Milledgeville, Georgia. Allisha played for Washington County HS (Sandersville, GA) and attended the University of South Carolina before being drafted in the WNBA draft in 2017.

We are extremely excited to welcome Allisha to our group and expect great things from her as she prepares for her new store."

While there is no set date yet for the place to open, updates on the project will come from Gray herself and on the WNB Instagram page.

