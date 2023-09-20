The woman is seen sitting on the sidewalk in front of the home holding her upper right thigh after being bit.

PALM CITY, Fla. — Recently released body camera footage from the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows the moment law enforcement found an Amazon driver who had been bitten by a rattlesnake.

The Amazon driver placed a box next to the home’s front door Monday evening when an eastern diamondback snake jumped out and bit her. She immediately became ill and called out for help.

Body cam footage shows the woman sitting on the sidewalk in front of the home holding her upper right thigh after being bit.

The deputy who responded to the scene asked the woman where she had been bit before pulling down her compression knee sleeve down her leg – which made the driver cry out in pain.

She was eventually taken to the hospital, where the sheriff's office said she was in “very serious” condition on Tuesday.

Officials caught the snake and it was euthanized.

Eastern diamondbacks are common in the Southeast U.S. and are the largest rattlesnake. They can grow to about 7 feet in length but are more commonly about 4 feet.

The toxinology.com website maintained by an Australian university says the eastern diamondback's bite is fatal in 10 percent to 20 percent of cases if not treated.