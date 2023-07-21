Marg Burg said she got her inspiration from a former president.

BUCKEYE, Ariz — It was Marg Burg's 90th birthday on Thursday and she had a single mission:

“I’m gonna jump out of a plane,” she said.

Gearing up and taking instruction from her jumping instructor at Skydive Buckeye, Marge told 12News she got her inspiration from a former president.

“Well, I saw George Bush Jr. do it when he was 90. And I thought, 'well, if he can do it, I can.' I never thought I'd ever reach 90, you know?" Marg said. "But here I am. I'm gonna do it!"

With her family down below, Marg made the 14,000-foot descent to the drop point and safely landed near the Skydive Buckeye facility.

"I'm excited for her. Yeah. Very excited," said Marg's daughter Brenda Omahan. "She makes every day count. And we all love Mom very much. And I wish all my siblings could be here, but I'm representing mom."

Marg told 12News how it was jumping out of a plane at 90.

“It was wonderful, just wonderful," she said, "like I was a bird. It was exciting to see everything from up there, just wonderful.”

All of us at 12News wish Marg a very happy birthday!

