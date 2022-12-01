Arkansas inmate escapes from jail for the third time in 2 years

Deputies are searching for Jeromy Call after he escaped the Crawford County Jail on Nov. 30.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate has escaped from an area jail for the third time in two years.

Deputies say Jeromy Call escaped from the Crawford County Jail between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to Crawford County Chief Brad Wiley, Call escaped through the ventilation system. Wiley says no one saw him escape, but he was caught on surveillance video leaving the jail wearing a black hoodie. He is 38 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Wiley says surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified of the escape as well as LeFlore County officials and the Farmington Police Department. He says Call's family told law enforcement that they have not heard from him.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says it has received several leads but so far has not had any confirmed sightings of Call.

Call was in the Crawford County Jail awaiting transfer to the Arkansas Department of Corrections after being sentenced in September on charges of Theft by Receiving and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

In October of 2021, Call and another inmate led law enforcement on a three-day search after they escaped from the LeFlore County Detention Center in Poteau, Oklahoma. Call was eventually found in Washington County, more than 80 miles north of where he escaped.

Last year, LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry told 5NEWS that Call had originally escaped from the LeFlore County Detention Center in February of 2021 when he was being held for multiple counts of felony burglaries.

Before he escaped in October of 2021, Call was headed to prison for the burglary charges and the February escape.

The CCSO says Call does not have a violent history, however, if you spot him you're asked not to engage with him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you're asked to contact the Crawford County Sheriff's Office Investigation Division, Lt. Testerman, at (479) 474-2581.

