Bob Robbins, an acclaimed Arkansas radio personality and Country Radio Hall of Famer, died from a heart attack on Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Acclaimed central Arkansas radio personality and Country Radio Hall of Famer, Bob Robbins died from a heart attack on Saturday around 12:45 a.m.

Robbins, whose real name is Robert Spears, had his death confirmed by Little Rock radio station, 105.1 The Wolf, where he worked as a DJ. The station posted the following statement online after his death:

"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Country Radio Hall of Famer and Central Arkansas radio legend Bob Robbins. Bob’s love for his listeners, generosity to the community and love of country music and the artists who create it made him one of a kind. Please keep his family and his radio family at iHeartMedia in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss."

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our friend Bob Robbins. Bob’s love for his listeners, community, and of country music and artists made him one of a kind. Please keep his family and his radio family in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/1PkQxtSpzU — 105.1 The Wolf (@1051thewolf) May 21, 2022

Following his death, Robbins is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan, along with his 3 kids and 5 grandkids.

Robbins, who was originally born in Florida, began his Little Rock career at 1090. am KAAY, but spent a large period of his time at Arkansas' top country station, KSSN 96 (iHeart), where he worked from 1979 until 2013.

During his time at iHeart, Robbins was inducted into the Country Radio Broadcasters' DJ Hall of Fame in 2008. He was also named Broadcast Personality of the Year in 1996.

At the time of his death, Robbins was working as a DJ for 105.1 The Wolf but had been away for roughly 2 months due to health problems.