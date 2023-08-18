Daughter of Atlanta deacon who died following police struggle provides chilling details of moments before death

Johnny Hollman died last Thursday in what the Atlanta Police Department described as "several minutes of struggling" between the deacon and the arresting officer.

ATLANTA — The family of a metro Atlanta deacon who died following a "physical struggle" with law enforcement provided new details about the moments before the man's death Friday.

Johnny Hollman died last Thursday in what the Atlanta Police Department described as "several minutes of struggling" between the deacon and the arresting officer; Hollman became unresponsive shortly after.

His daughter, Arnitra Hollman, alongside the family's legal representation, said at a news conference that she was on the phone with her father when the struggle ensued.

She remembers that the last words she heard her father say were "I can't breathe."

"The next time I heard my daddy voice, he was in distress. I heard my daddy beg for help," Arnitra said.

She added that after a minor traffic accident, her father called the police for help, not knowing it would be his last moments.

"When I made it to see my daddy, I saw him on the ground," Arnitra said. "I knew he was gone. My daddy didn't move anymore."

She said her father was on his way home at the time before everything unfolded.

"I am having to live with this pain every single day. My daddy should not have died like that," said the daughter.

Attorney Mawuli Davis added that they do not have video of the struggle but have witnesses who heard what happened, including Hollman's daughter.

"He was a loving kind grandfather and husband to my grandmother. The night that we got the call was devastating. We were told he was waiting on help and help took three hours," said Valencia Moore, a relative.

Hollman's daughter said that her father was a deacon at Lively Stones of God Ministries located on MLK Drive in Atlanta.

Royce Tillman, the church's pastor, said he was a chairman with Hollman.

"He was so a loving man, he was very passionate. He cares if people hurt. He carried that much passion," said Tillman.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into Hollman's death as a "use of force" incident.

Neither APD nor the GBI described the exact circumstances of the struggle, which authorities said included the deployment of the officer's Taser.

The confrontation happened last Thursday, a little after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Cunningham Place and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police said the officers were investigating a crash when, according to the GBI, Hollman "became non-compliant and the officer attempted to take Hollman into custody."

The officer, whom police have not identified, has been placed on administrative leave under the department's policy while APD's own internal investigation is conducted.

According to the GBI, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy. The GBI's investigative file will be turned over to Fulton County District Attorney's Office once it is complete, the bureau said.

Hollman leaves behind a wife, children and 26 grandchildren.

Members who support the "Stop Cop City" movement also attended Friday's conference.

"A simple issue led to the death of a grandfather," said Kamau Franklin with the Community Movement Builders.