Autopsies completed on University of Idaho students, bodies released to families

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has completed the autopsies on the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house near campus.
Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin were found dead in a home on King Road Sunday afternoon.
Moscow Police initially said the four students were killed with a "sharp-edged object," later revealed to be a knife. The weapon has not been recovered.
Spokane County, which completed the autopsies, said autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and the Latah County Coroner. It will be up to Latah County to release the autopsy results.
Spokane County added that evidence collected during the autopsies has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department.
With the autopsies complete, the bodies of the four victims have been released to their families.
“On behalf of the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, I would like to extend condolences to the loved ones of these young people and to everyone impacted by this terrible event,” Spokane County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Veena Singh said in a written statement.
Police have not identified a suspect in the student's deaths and have released little information about the investigation to the public.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.