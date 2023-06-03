Three people were taken to UT Medical Center and the fourth person went to the hospital in their personal vehicle, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a boat fire and explosion in West Knoxville, according to Rural Metro.

At around 7:35 p.m., Rural Metro responded to a reported boat fire and explosion at the Concord Marina Boat ramp. Crews arrived and found a boat engulfed by flames and three people with serious burn injuries, Rural Metro said.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit, four people were burned from the fire. Three people were taken to UT Medical Center and the fourth person went to the hospital in their personal vehicle.

The burning boat was pushed away from the dock and marina and suffered minor damage where the burning fuel got underneath, Rural Metro said.

Rural Metro is urging people to use another boat ramp for the rest of the evening.

TWRA and KCSO are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update you when we know more.