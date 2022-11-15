Body found in Brays Bayou during search for missing father

Ridge Cole went missing last week while he was in town getting his 13-month-old son a liver transplant at Texas Children's Hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The body of a man who went missing last week was believed to have been found in Brays Bayou on Tuesday, four days after officials believe he fell into the water near the Texas Medical Center.

Texas EquuSearch helped in the search for Ridge Cole, 28.

Cole was in Houston so his 13-month-old son could get a liver transplant at Texas Children's Hospital. Cole, his wife and their son, River, were staying at the Ronald McDonald House while the child was recovering from the surgery.

On Friday, officials said he went outside for a cigarette and to walk along the bayou near Holcombe Boulevard.

Officials said they think he fell into the water. His phone, satchel and one shoe were found on the bank.

"We think he tripped and fell down in that water," Texas EquuSearch's Mark Edwards said before the body was found. "Our heart goes out to this family. They were already having a terrible experience with a baby with a liver transplant and now this."

On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m., search crews found a body that matched Cole's description in Brays Bayou near MLK Boulevard, just downstream from where he was last seen. Although they wouldn't officially confirm it was his body, they did say the clothing on the body matched the description of what Cole was wearing when he went missing.

Officials said they don't believe foul play was involved in his death. They said it appears to be a tragic accident.

“For every team member in Texas EquuSearch it’s emotional, but it’s also very rewarding. Ridge’s mom was so worried that she was gonna go home without her baby, and having a hand in making her not live that nightmare is what keeps every EquuSearch volunteer coming back,” Texas EquuSearch search coordinator Mark Edwards said.

Cole's family expressed great gratitude to the city of Houston and the media for spreading the word about Cole's disappearance.

“They sent me with a message to thank everybody -- the media, Houston Police Department, missing persons detectives. They thanked Texas Equusearch. Genuine, genuine thanks to the city of Houston. Ronald McDonald House, they have been so hospitable,” Edwards said.