HOUSTON — Police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting involving a 3-year-old boy on the south side of Houston Tuesday night.

This happened around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of Amos Street.

Houston police said the boy was hit in the upper body and was rushed to a trauma center. He is expected to survive.

Investigators said it appears that the mother was getting something out of her purse when her pistol went off.