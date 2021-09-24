Brian Laundrie's lawyer says he disappeared without phone, wallet

The 23-year-old's whereabouts are still unknown.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — While authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie, his family attorney says the 23-year-old disappeared without some essentials.

Attorney Steven Bertolino tells 10 Tampa Bay that wherever Laundrie is, he's without his phone and wallet.

Investigators began searching for the fiancé of Gabby Petito on Sept. 17 after being called out to the Laundrie family's home. Hours after authorities arrived, it was confirmed that Laundrie's whereabouts were unknown.

The main focus of the investigation has been placed on combing through the "vast and unforgiving" Carlton Preserve as it is believed to be his last known location.

"This is wearing on everyone, everybody has a level of stress. Everybody has the drive, and that's really what's carrying us through is the drive to try to find Brian and try to put closure to this investigation," Commander Joe Fussell said.

At this time, Laundrie's exact whereabouts are still unknown.

On Thursday, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie in connection with the Petito case following a grand jury incident.

Court documents show the federal grand jury charged Laundrie with "knowingly with intent to defraud" using a Capital One debit card in the amount of at least $1,000. The action happened on or about Aug. 30 through Sept. 1, the documents say.

Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 after heading out on a cross-country road trip this summer with Laundrie. He would return home 10 days earlier to North Port without her.

On Sept. 21, the body found in Bridger-Teton National Forest was positively identified as Petito, the FBI in Denver confirmed.