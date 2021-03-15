2 charged with assaulting police officer who died after Capitol Riot

An official cause of death for Officer Brian Sicknick has not been released

WASHINGTON — Two men have been arrested and federally changed with assaulting US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, but the U.S. Department of Justice stopped short of saying whether the assault caused Sicknick’s death.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania and George Pierre Tanios, 39 of Morgantown, W.Va., were arrested Sunday and charged with assaulting federal officers, conspiring to injure officers, among other charges.

The two are expected to appear in federal court Monday.

Sicknick died January 7, a day after thousands of Pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. According to a Capitol Police statement at the time of his death, Sicknick “was injured while physically engaging with protesters” and collapsed after he had returned to his office following the riot.

At this point, neither of the men who are charged are being charged with actually causing Sicknick’s death – a distinction that is the difference between an assault charge or something more serious, like murder. More than two months after Sicknick died, the DC Medical Examiner’s Officer has not released the results of an autopsy or publicly stated a cause of death.

The Department of Justice said the an affidavit in the criminal complaint against Khater and Tanios alleges the pair "were observed in video footage working together to assault law enforcement officers with an unknown chemical substance by spraying officers directly in the face and eyes."

The DOJ said as part of the investigation into Khater and Tanios, they uncovered video that showed Khater asking Tanios to “give me that bear s*it.” Tanios replied, “Hold on, hold on, not yet, not yet… it’s still early.” The video then allegedly shows Khater retrieving a canister from Tanios’ backpack and walking "through the crowd to within a few steps of the police perimeter," according to the affidavit.

In February, WUSA9 reported many police officers say they were hit with bear spray during hand to hand combat with rioters. But an expert interviewed by WUSA 9 said she was unaware of any instances in which bear spray has caused a death.

“I am not aware of any human deaths after bear spray exposure,” said Dr. Kelly Johnson- Arbor, medical director at The National Capitol Poison Center.

“The capsaicinoids in bear spray and pepper spray are irritating, but generally cause self-limited irritation of the skin, eyes, and mouth (i.e., enough irritation to make a bear turn around and run away, but not kill it). If someone had an underlying health condition such as asthma, that irritation could potentially cause an asthma attack or difficulty breathing.”