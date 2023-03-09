Family mourns great-grandmother killed in Modesto dog attack

The dogs are now in the custody of the Stanislaus County Animal Shelter.

Example video title will go here for this video

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto family is mourning a great-grandmother who died one day after she was attacked by two large dogs outside her front door.

Officials with the Modesto Police Department have identified her as Chanthy Philavong Maetu, the woman killed in a dog attack Thursday.

Philavong's family tells ABC10, the 93-year-old was coming out of her home when the two cane corsos attacked her.

According to police, two dogs attacked Maetu in the 3600 block of Dothan Drive Thursday. The dogs allegedly belonged to the woman's neighbor.

Officers said Maetu was taken to a hospital where she died. Both of the dogs are now in custody at the Stanislaus County Animal Shelter.

Detectives are investigating the case. Modesto Police says no prior reports were filed involving the cane corsos, this incident was the first time officers dealt with the dogs.

The Laotian family declined to speak on camera, but they described their grandmother as not a typical 93-year-old: A strong, healthy, and independent woman who always had a smile on her face and was loved by all ages.

The family will mourn this entire week until the funeral next Saturday. They have launched a GoFundMe page in memory of Maetu.