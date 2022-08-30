Charlotte plus-size store slammed by social media comments and phone calls after TV feature

The owner of Juicy Body Goddess said the mean comments hurt, but only push her harder to make plus-sized women happy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular Charlotte clothing store is making strides despite a wave of nasty phone calls and comments on social media in response to a feature on NBC's "Today" show.

Summer Lucille, the owner of Juicy Body Goddess, became a social media star after making a name for herself as a positive influence in the fashion community. If you take a walk inside her store, you'll see it also radiates positivity. There are colorful clothes hanging on racks and you're bound to run into Lucille, who's even more colorful than the products she sells.

Lucille, who said she "woke up" with half a million followers, is known for making women who wear plus-size clothing feel their best.

"It's a place where people can find fashion and confidence for plus-size women," Lucille said. "I love making people feel good."

Weekly, people call into the store. One woman called the shop this week after seeing it featured on "Today." Her comments were a letdown in comparison to the store's message.

"Put down the chicken wings and go to the gym," one caller said. "This is disgusting. You are all obese. How many of you have diabetes? That's why health insurance is so expensive because you obese people."

Thanks to TikTok, the “Juicy Body Goddess” owner is spreading her message of fun, fashion and self love in viral videos that she says gives her a feeling of purpose. pic.twitter.com/gVA3X5y5HH — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) August 29, 2022

Lucille said it's a dulling feeling, but it makes her want to keep going.

“I still don’t understand the hate I receive just for wanting plus-sized women to be happy," Lucille said. “I want you to love yourself and the best revenge is happiness.”

