Family identifies child found dead in wooded Atlanta metro area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as Jamarien Crosby.

A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she and her daughter were walking back from Lithonia High when they made the discovery behind a townhome on Parkway Trail.

"I told my daughter, it's body laying there," she said.

The woman said they discovered the child in the bushes. She ran and told a neighbor to call 911 because there was someone dead.

Photos show an extensive crime scene, with a crime scene van and police cruisers parked near the 2700 block of Parkway Cove, which is in the community with townhomes. This is just a short distance away from Lithonia Park. There is police tape behind one of the residences.

The medical examiner arrived to the scene and backed up to the wooded area.

It's unclear at this time how Crosby died. DeKalb County Police are still investigating the case, and didn't have details about a possible suspect or motive.

Police remain on scene where his body was found. Our newsroom is working to get more information about the situation.

