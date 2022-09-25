Police said the 9-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the bathtub by his grandfather.

HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy has died in an apparent drowning while taking a shower, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night at a home on Corsair Road, which is near West Fuqua Street and Beltway 8.

When they arrived, police said they discovered the grandfather giving the boy CPR. The boy was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the child was taking a shower before he was found unresponsive in the bathtub by the grandfather. That's when the grandfather pulled the child out and called police.