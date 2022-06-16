20 children treated after chemical incident at Swim Atlanta pool

Forsyth County Fire said the initial 911 call they received suggested a large amount of chlorine had been "accidentally introduced into one of the pools."

CUMMING, Ga. — A pool at Swim Atlanta was evacuated Wednesday after a chemical malfunction that officials said caused several children to become sick.

The whole thing unfolded around 4:45 p.m. at the Swim Atlanta location on Post Road in Cumming, according the Forsyth County Fire, who rushed to the scene along with the county sheriff's office and Central EMS.

Altogether, 20 children of varying ages and several adults had to be triaged, assessed, decontaminated and treated, the fire department said.

Of the children, four were taken to a hospital, all of them under 10 years of age. The fire department added that two more children were taken to a hospital by a parent but noted that even more could have made that decision.

Those exposed had varying reactions to the chemicals including vomiting, trouble breathing, and burning eyes.

As for a cause, at this time, Forsyth County Fire said that hasn't been determined. However, they said the initial 911 call they received suggested a large amount of chlorine had been "accidently introduced into one of the pools in a vary concentrated and quick manner."

Fire officials also noted that - because the pools are indoors - the air also had an elevated chlorine level, making things worse for those affected.

As this was all going on, fire officials said nearby businesses were told to shelter in place. Thankfully, none of them wound up having any exposure to the chemicals.

They added that the Forsyth County Department of Environmental Health has also been notified and will be the ones to give reopening orders to Swim Atlanta.