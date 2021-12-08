Man sets 50-foot Christmas tree outside Fox News building on fire, police say

NYPD says a 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the crime.

NEW YORK — A Christmas tree burned bright for all the wrong reasons overnight in New York City.

According to the New York Police Department, a 49-year-old man climbed the artificial Christmas tree sitting outside the Fox News building and "lit a fire causing the tree to become engulfed in flames."

It happened around midnight just outside the News Corporation building, which is home to Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and New York Post, according to CBS New York.

According to Fox News, the 50-foot tree was red, white and blue-themed and was decorated with about 10,000 glass ornaments and 100,000 lights.

Video from Fox News obtained by CBS News shows black smoke billowing from the tree as it's engulfed by the fire.

Police told CBS New York that Fox News security saw the man climbing the artificial tree. CBS New York says when officers got there, the man was allegedly running away.

NYPD says the fire was extinguished and man has been arrested and charged for the crime.

Fox News says it took people about 21 hours to put up the tree and decorations.

No one was hurt by the fire, CBS New York reports.