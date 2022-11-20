A 40-year-old man from Cleveland was arrested on Sunday morning.

CLEVELAND — A 40-year-old Cleveland man has been arrested after allegedly striking and killing a Cleveland firefighter with his car on I-90 East at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday night.

The City of Cleveland identified the firefighter as Cleveland Division of Fire veteran Johnny Tetrick, who served in the city for over 27 years.

The incident happened at around 8:15 p.m. when Tetrick was assisting crews with a rollover crash when a car drove around the emergency vehicles and hit him. According to the Bratenahl Village Police Department, the driver did not stop and fled the scene at a high speed.

According to Cleveland EMS, the firefighter was alive during the transport to University Hospitals, but passed away shortly after.

As of Sunday morning at 8 a.m. Cleveland Police confirmed to 3News that the Bratenahl Village Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to the hit-and-run.

Mayor Justin Bibb released a statement on Sunday morning following the death of Tetrick.

“I am saddened to learn of the death of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick and extend my sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters,” said Mayor Bibb. “Firefighter Tetrick was devoted to his work as a first responder and was a much-loved member of his family and his community. Our prayers go out to his entire family as the city mourns the loss of a colleague and a dedicated public servant."

During Tetrick's career with Cleveland Fire, he spent most of the time working on Engine 22, on the city's east side. Tetrick is survived by his wife and three children.

At this time, no funeral service details have been released. Flags at city buildings in Cleveland are being lowered to half-staff in his honor.



“This is a tragedy. A tragedy for Firefighter Tetrick’s family and friends, but also for the Division of Fire and the city of Cleveland,” said Council President Blaine A. Griffin. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family.”

Engine 22 was working on highway mva on I-90 near the MLK exit. One of our brothers was struck and tragically killed by a vehicle that went around emergency vehicles. Please keep his family in your prayers. Vehicle is a white Chevy Malibu with front end damage. If seen; call 911 pic.twitter.com/ODmV2xoSht — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) November 20, 2022

“We want to express our deepest condolences to our brothers in the Cleveland Fire Department,” Bratenahl Village Police said in a media release.

At this time, Eastside Department Group Enforcement (EDGE) Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) is investigating the crash as well as the Cleveland Police Department AIU.

