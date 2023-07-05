Air Force 1st Lt. Micah Grissom, of Parker, helped save a drowning woman during a recent trip to a Florida beach.

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla — During a recent excursion to a Florida beach, Air Force 1st Lt. Micah Grissom was planning to spend the day enjoying the sand and surf with his wife. Instead, the Parker native quickly became involved in a joint effort to save the life of a drowning woman.

Grissom, stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in the western Florida panhandle, had initially planned to drive with his wife, Lydia, to a beach in Destin. But as they approached Princess Beach, they saw a few open parking spaces, so they decided to stop there.

“We unloaded the car, found a nice spot on the beach, and were just sitting our stuff down when we saw a lot of commotion near the water,” said Grissom, a graduate of Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch. “People were looking toward the water, and they seemed panicked.”

When Grissom looked toward the water, he saw “three heads bobbing up and down” about 30 yards from shore, he said.

