x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
National

Tennessee school lifts lockdown, closes early after reports of shots fired

Lamplighter Montessori School confirmed to ABC24 they were on a precautionary lockdown after children heard shots near the school's playground.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com
Detail view of illuminated police lights. Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova school was on lockdown for about an hour Friday after reported shots were fired nearby.

Lamplighter Montessori School in the 8500 block of Fay Road near 193 confirmed to ABC24 they went on a precautionary lockdown about noon after they said children heard shots fired near their playground.

Memphis Police said officers received the shots fired call, making the scene and cleared the school campus, and no victims or suspects were found.

Lamplighter told ABC24 they have lifted the lockdown and are cancelling classes and afternoon activities, notifying parents to pick up their children.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more as it becomes available.

RELATED: Charges have been dropped against man in 2020 murder of pregnant woman at Cordova Walgreens

RELATED: Man wanted after exposing himself to girls at Memphis hotel

RELATED: Collierville teen officially charged as accessory in deadly hit-and-run in Oxford

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Diwali celebrated at Columbia Museum of Art

Before You Leave, Check This Out