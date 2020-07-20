Country Time sending $100 bailout funds to kids' lemonade stands as COVID-19 rocks U.S. economy

It's only for children 14 and younger. Here's how parents can help their child apply.

It’s a tough time for businesses everywhere, and that includes your friendly neighborhood lemonade stand.

A Country Time promotion is sending $100 bailout checks to the eligible child owners of lemonade stands nationwide that have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s called “The Littlest Bailout,” and children ages 14 years and younger are invited to apply for assistance.

Parents can apply for their kids at countrytimebailout.com.

They must submit a short essay explaining how their child will “use their stimulus check to juice the economy,” as well as a picture of their child’s lemonade stand sign that will go unused due to the economic fallout.

Country Time will be accepting applications until August 12, and each household is allowed only one submission. The company plans to give out 1,000 pre-loaded cash gift cards, according to the rules.

“We know this will be a rough summer for lemonade stands. And if the big guys are getting bailed out, why shouldn't we help the littlest entrepreneurs get the same treatment?” The company website says.