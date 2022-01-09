DA won't seek charges against officers in Brianna Grier's death

They said they completed their look at the July 15 arrest that led to Brianna Grier's death.

Example video title will go here for this video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The district attorney for Hancock County won't seek criminal charges in the death of a woman who fell from a deputy's cruiser according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

They said they completed their look at the July 15 arrest that led to Brianna Grier's death.

The GBI says they referred the case to DA T. Wright Barksdale, who says he won't take the case to a grand jury.

Grier fell from a cruiser on July 15 and died six days later in an Atlanta hospital.

Her parents called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office because she was screaming and banging on their door.

Deputies arrested her for public drunkenness.

But seconds after leaving the home, Grier fell from the back seat of the cruiser.

She was not secured in the cruiser and deputies failed to lock the back door.

Brianna Grier's family is still asking for an independent autopsy to determine her cause of death.

"We met with the family to inform them that the GBI case was completed and given to the Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney who decided against bringing the case to a civil or criminal grand jury," the GBI wrote,

Reached by phone Monday, Barksdale said he was sorry for the Grief family, but did not think there was enough evidence to criminally charge the two officers.

He said he had not discussed his findings with either the Grier's or with Hancock Sheriff Terrell Primus.

We'll update this story when more details are available at 13WMAZ.com.