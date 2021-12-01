Death of bullied Utah girl draws anger over suicides, racism

Izzy Tichenor, 10, was the only Black student in her class and her mother claims she was harassed about her skin color.

UTAH, USA — The mother of a 10-year-old Utah girl who died by suicide is speaking out about the bullying and racial harassment that her daughter endured.

Izzy Tichenor was autistic and the only Black student in her class in the town of Draper, near Salt Lake City.

She told her mother about being harassed by classmates about her skin color, eyebrows and a beauty mark on her forehead.

Brittany Tichenor-Cox says she informed the teacher, the school and the district about the bullying, but nothing was done.

Her daughter died on Nov. 6. Her death triggered an outpouring of anger about youth suicides, racism in the classroom and the treatment of children with autism.

Suicide Lifeline

Anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide can reach out for help by calling 1-800-273-8255.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential support to people experiencing suicidal ideation or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the U.S. The service aims to improve crisis services and advance suicide prevention by empowering individuals, advancing professional best practices, and building awareness.

Arizona's Suicide/Crisis Hotlines by County: