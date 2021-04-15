Defense rests, Derek Chauvin tells courtroom: ‘I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today’

It was the first time during the trial the courtroom heard anything from the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd in 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Derek Chauvin, the ex-officer at the center of the murder case that has drawn worldwide attention said Thursday, in court, he will not testify in the case against him.

“I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today,” he said.

It was the first time during the trial the courtroom heard anything from the former Minneapolis Police Department officer accused of killing George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges after a video showed the white officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a Black man accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill just before his arrest.

The viral video of Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck was shot by a 17-year-old girl who uploaded the video to social media, sparking weeks of unrest and riots across the nation. It also reignited conversations about racial injustice and police brutality against Black men.

The teen, who 10 Tampa Bay will not identify because she was a minor when she shot the video, took the stand during the first week of the trial against Chauvin.

"It's been nights I stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life. But it’s like, it's not what I should have done, it's what he [Chauvin] should have done," she said in March.

The defense attorney for Chauvin, Eric Nelson, rested his case for the fired officer on Thursday before the state recalled Dr. Martin Tobin to the stand as a rebuttal witness.