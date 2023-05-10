Witness in a capital murder case still missing since leaving Houston bikini bar

Deundrea Ford's family first came to KHOU 11 about her disappearance after she was last seen leaving Diva's Bikini Sports Bar and Grill.

HOUSTON — It's been two weeks since Deundrea Ford disappeared.

She was last seen leaving work on Sept. 21 in east Houston off I-10 near Federal Road.

We've recently learned that Ford was a witness in a capital murder case, something her family said they had no idea about. Court documents revealed Ford was present when a man was shot and killed in May while she rode in a car with that victim.

Ford's family first came to KHOU 11 about her disappearance after she was last seen leaving Diva's Bikini Sports Bar and Grill. Family members said she had only worked there for a few weeks.

At the time, Ford's family feared she had been kidnapped, but now they have no idea what may have actually happened to her.

They said they knew something was wrong when she went days without contacting her 4-year-old son.

"I'm confident that something's not right. This is not her normal behavior," her uncle, Kevin Carriere, said.

She's described as being about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Ford's disappearance is urged to call the Houston Police Department.