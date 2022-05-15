Family remembers Katherine ‘Kat’ Massey as the “bubbly matriarch”

72-year-old Kat Massey is one of the 10 victims killed in Saturday’s shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The family of Katherine Massey, or Aunt Kat, said they knew she was gone after waiting hours at Tops. They knew she was gone, but they didn't want to believe it could be true.

She was one of the 10 people killed on May 14 at the Tops Market on Jefferson Ave. The alleged gunman was arrested on the scene and charged with first degree murder for what officials are calling a racially-motivated hate crime.

Massey’s family said she loved art, and dancing and was known for her sense of humor.

She wrote for the Challenger and the Buffalo News. Massey worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield before she retired. But it’s her free spirit her family said they’ll miss the most.

“When he took her life he just set her free even more,” said Adrienne Massey, Katherine’s niece.

Throughout her life, Aunt Kat’s niece hopes people can learn to love again.