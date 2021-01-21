FBI now offering $75,000 reward for info on Capitol riot pipe bomb suspect

Bombs were found outside the RNC and DNC headquarters on January 6 while pro-Trump rioters were storming the Capitol.

WASHINGTON — The FBI and ATF are increasing the reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who brought pipe bombs to the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

On Thursday, the agencies announced they were now offering $75,000 for info about the person or persons responsible for the placement of pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee on First Street and the Democratic National Committee on Capitol Street in Washington, D.C.

The bombs caused the evacuation of a congressional office building, according to Virginia Rep. Elain Luria.

A suspect in a grey hoodie and sneakers was captured on surveillance video carrying a purple backpack near the Capitol.

ADDITIONAL REWARD: @ATFWashington & #FBIWFO are now offering a reward of up to $75K for info about the person(s) responsible for the placement of suspected pipe bombs in DC on January 6th. Call 1800CALLFBI with info or submit to https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. pic.twitter.com/f77EHkVNND — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 21, 2021

The pipe bombs weren’t the only explosives found during the Capitol riot. A 70-year-old Alabama man, Lonnie Coffman, has been indicted on multiple charges for allegedly bringing Molotov cocktails and a list of “good guys” and “bad guys” to the Capitol on January 6.