Pastor Linda Popham is questioning why this is happening now after she's been the pastor of Fern Creek Baptist Church for the last 30 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fern Creek Baptist Church has been ousted by the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) over having a female pastor, leaving Pastor Linda Popham heartbroken and confused.

"I don't understand why they want to silence the voice of the good news of Jesus Christ," Popham said. "The voice of Fern Creek Baptist Church will not be silenced."

"I know that God has called me to lead, to pastor, to evangelize and it's very frustrating when I think, 'who are you to judge this call?'" Popham said.

Her church is among five places of worship expelled by the SBC, despite being a part of it since the 1950's.

"The only area that they deem we are not in friendly cooperation is that I am female," Popham said.

In 2000, the SBC added a ban on female pastors to the Faith and Message Doctrine. However, Popham says the SBC still considered her in friendly cooperation.

"It was clearly said then -- we will never tell a church whom they should call as pastor nor should we tell any pastor whether they are called or not," she said.

But that all changed last October when the executive committee notified her about an investigation on Fern Creek Baptist Church. Popham says she didn't learn the findings until a reporter from Nashville called her.

"The executive committee of the Southern Baptist Convention has yet to call us to tell us we are disfellowshipped," Popham said.

According to a statement from the SBC Committee Chairman Jared Wellman, he says: "The decision was not made lightly; however, we remain committed to upholding the theological conviction of SBC and maintaining unity among it's cooperating churches."

This means Fern Creek Baptist Church is no longer allowed to fellowship or participate in the SBC activities, but Popham prays it won't be for long.

She plans to appeal the decision on behalf of her church and little girls everywhere.

"I have to help lead younger girls and teenagers not only to Jesus, but to know that they can do whatever God calls them to do and not to be afraid of sharing the gospel," Popham said.

According to the SBC bylaws, Fern Creek Baptist Church can appeal the decision during the annual meeting in June.

