FLINT, Mich. — Michigan authorities are searching for two men accused of killing a security guard during an altercation over face masks at a Family Dollar store in Flint, according to Genesse County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Sharmel Lashe Teague, 45, her husband Larry Edward Teague, 44, and her son Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23, are all charged with felony premeditated murder in the death of Calvin James Munerlyn, 43.

Leyton said Sharmel Teague is in custody while police continue to search for husband and son.

It all started Friday afternoon at a Family Dollar in Flint, Michigan.

Investigators said Sharmel Teague and her daughter were inside the store when Munerlyn told them masks were required inside the store because of a state executive order.

"Sharmel Teague was wearing a mask, but her daughter was not," Leyton said.

The mother and Munerlyn got into a verbal altercation, at which point, the woman allegedly spit at the guard and was told to leave the store. Munerlyn also told the cashier not to service her.

Moments later, prosecutors said her husband and Bishop came into the store and confronted Munerlyn. Investigators said the son pulled out a gun and shot the security guard in the head.

Flint police arrived shortly after and found Munerlyn laying on the floor unconscious. He was later pronounced dead at Hurley Medical Center.

Bishop is also charged with felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. His mother is also charged with felony firearm.

Larry Teague is facing a total six charges in connection to the case including murder, several firearm offenses and violation of the governor's executive order.

"From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the governor's executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic for safety of store employees and customers," Leyton said.

OTHER CRIME STORIES ON KHOU.COM