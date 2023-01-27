Florida lawmaker introduces bill to penalize drivers in left lane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker wants to make it illegal to drive in the left lane in the state unless you're overtaking another car.
Florida Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-District 78) introduced the bill, HB 421, which was filed in the House on Jan. 24.
According to the bill text, drivers would need to keep to the right on a road, street or highway that has two or more lanes with a speed limit of at least 65 mph. The only time drivers would be able to use the left lane would be to overtake and pass another car, when preparing to exit the road, street or highway, or if directed by an official traffic control device.
Should drivers violate the proposed legislation, they could receive a traffic citation.
The bill is up for consideration during the legislative session that starts on March 7. The new law would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, should it pass.