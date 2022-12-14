On Tuesday night, a lieutenant who was "still dressed from head to toe in her Mrs. Claus dress, boots, glasses, and wig" saved a woman bending off a bridge.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office lieutenant spent Tuesday night saving a life, according to the department, when she saw a young woman on a bridge in town, bending over the railing.

On Dec. 13 just after 8 p.m., Lt. T. Merrell was driving home after playing the part of Mrs. Claus for the Public Safety Santa Run.

On her drive, she spotted the young woman on the Falmouth Bridge when "something didn't feel right," according to the department, and turned her car around to check on her.

"After doing two U-turns, Lt. Merrell found the woman in the same spot with one leg hanging over the bridge," the department confirmed, saying the lieutenant then reached out for help with her police radio.

"Still dressed from head to toe in her Mrs. Claus dress, boots, glasses, and wig, Lt. Merrell approached the woman and started using her crisis intervention skills."

Soon after, Fredericksburg Police Patrol Sgt. A. Lynch was also driving home after working the Santa Run and pulled over to assist Merrell. The pair then worked as a team and were ultimately able to safely pull the 25-year-old woman off the railing.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is receiving mental health assistance, according to police.

“The most amazing part of this story is that Lt. Merrell and Sgt. Lynch typically takes a different route home," said Police Chief Layton in a media release. "Call it divine intervention or fate, I truly believe these officers were meant to take the route they did and help save this woman’s life. I applaud them both for flawlessly utilizing their crisis intervention skills.”

Fredericksburg Sheriff Foster echoed Chief Layton’s sentiment, adding, “This was remarkable teamwork between the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office and Police Department and a true Christmas miracle.”

The department also shared the following message for anyone facing a tough time this season:

The saying goes, “it’s the most wonderful time of the year,” but in reality, it’s the most stressful and overwhelming time of the year for many.