Girl dies, another injured after being hit by SUV while trick-or-treating, NC trooper says

Troopers said two teenage girls were trick or treating near Apple Grove Road when they were hit by an SUV.

OAK RIDGE, N.C. — A girl is dead, and another girl is injured after being hit by an SUV in Guilford County Monday, according to State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 7:02 p.m.

Troopers said they got a call about a crash involving a pedestrian on Haw River Road near Apple Grove Road in Guilford County.

Two teenage girls were walking south in the lane of Haw River Road when they were hit from behind by an SUV.

One of the teenage girls died from her injuries.

Both girls were trick-or-treating in a neighborhood when they were struck.

The driver remained on the scene following the crash.

This crash is still under investigation.

This story is developing.