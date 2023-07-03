"Crown jewel of playgrounds" to open in in Texas this summer

The "crown jewel of playgrounds" will be located at Oran Good Park in Farmers Branch.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — The city of Farmers Branch is getting set to open a "one-of-a-kind" playground this summer.

Dubbed the "crown jewel of playgrounds," the new playground is called Joya, and it'll be located at Oran Good Park near the intersection of Josey Lane and Valley View Lane. "Joya" means jewel in Spanish.

The playground, which is set to open this summer, is described as a glow-in-the-dark, inclusive play area that will be fun both during the day and at night.

According to the city, the area will feature an 18,000-square-foot main playground and a 7,000-square-foot tot playground.

The main playground's features include a 27-foot sphere with six levels of climbing, swings and slides, an obstacle course and a zip line with interactive lights. Much of this area will be filled with LED lights.

The tot playground, for children ages 2 to 5, will be fenced with two gated entrances and will have play areas full of lights.

The Joya was approved in November 2021. It will be funded through $4 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act and $750,000 from a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant.